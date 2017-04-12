Make some room on your shelves, Nintendo fans.

Nintendo revealed new Amiibo figures during its Direct presentation today. Amiibo is Nintendo’s toys-to-life line. The figurines can interact with the Switch, Wii U, and 3DS systems, unlocking content for certain games (or just look nice on a desk, table, or shelf). They typically cost $13 each.

The Amiibo include new versi ons of Link, the star of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series. You can buy the Majora’s Mask, Skyward Sword, and Twilight Princess versions of Link on June 23.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Then, on July 21, you can buy new Super Smash Bros. Amiibo of Cloud from Final Fantasy VII, Corrin from Fire Emblem: Fates, and Bayonetta from … Bayonetta. These were downloadable characters that Nintendo added to Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS after its launch.