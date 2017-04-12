In five years, more people may want to watch a match of League of Legends that an NFL game.

A new study by global brand experience agency Momentum Worldwide revealed that 53 percent of gamers believe that more people will watch video games than traditional sports by 2022. The group got its info from 2,260 gamers, which Twitch gave access to via the site’s Power Research Group. Twitch is the leading game-streaming site, with over 100 million users a month.

The advent of live-streaming has changed the way people view gaming. Influencers can professional gamers can broadcast their play sessions to fans across the world, while esports events can draw millions of viewers.

“These results show there is real opportunity in the business of gaming,” Chris Weil, Momentum Worldwide chairman and chief executive officer, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The industry is huge and should be treated with the same respect as you would a top league football game. Whether it’s a live event or an online gaming forum, the experience should be the most important thing. The competitive side of gaming is going to overtake mainstream sports in a few years and brands need to be ready to become a part of that.”

The study also reported that 75 percent of those polled expect gaming to always be a part of their lives, showing the long-term dedication many have to digital entertainment. Also, 59 percent believe that gaming has improved their quality of life and made them more social.