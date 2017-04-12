Nintendo is showing off more Switch and 3DS games that are coming this summer (and beyond), and here’s how you can follow along.

The publisher is promising to focus on previously announced Switch games Arms and Splatoon 2. Arms is a fighting game about characters with wacky limbs, and Splatoon 2 is the sequel to the ink-shooting multiplayer game.

You can watch the livestream right here by clicking play on the Twitch window below.