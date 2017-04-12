Microsoft is continuing to make huge moves with its Minecraft brand, and that could lead to some even bigger changes in the future.

On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti go over the news from the last week. Then in the second half of the show, they speculate on what it means that Minecraft is going free-to-play in China while it gets a marketplace where players can sell content to one another.

Is this a precursor to one of gaming’s biggest hits going free-to-play everywhere? Listen to hear what we decide.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

In addition to Minecraft, Jeff and Mike check in on Overwatch and its latest cooperative event. Is this what we want from the shooter? We’ll make a decision about that as well.

Join us, won’t you?

Disagree with something we said? Have a comment or question? Email the podcast here at: games+podcast@venturebeat.com. Or tweet at us: @GBDecides.

Click play below for the audio version or on the video above: