Minecraft is building a bridge to another platform.

Nintendo announced during its Direct presentation today that the Switch version of the hit block-building game is coming out digitally on May 11. A physical version will show up in stores at a later date. Minecraft is one of the most popular games ever, selling over 121 copies across all of its platforms.

And it is on a lot of platforms, including consoles, PC, and mobile. That’s part of the reason why Minecraft has managed to reach such a large audience.

The Switch version comes with the Super Mario Mash-Up, which includes content themed around Nintendo’s star franchise. Maybe that can hold you over until Super Mario Odyssey releases later in the year.

