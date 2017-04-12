Nintendo held one of its Direct video events today, and it showed off a ton of new games.

The publisher hit fans with a rapid-fire succession of announcements and tidbits, but it also spent some extra time with Arms and Splatoon 2. But we’ve gone ahead and gathered together all of the trailers and videos from the event so you can watch them whenever you want. Enjoy!

Switch

Arms

Splatoon 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

NeoGeo Classics

Sonic Forces

Sonic Mania

Sine Mora EX

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Payday 2

Namco Museum

Disgae 5 Complete

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo 3DS

Team Kirby Clash Deluxe

Fire Emblem: Echoes

Bye-Bye Boxboy

Culdcept Revolt

RPG Maker Fes