Nintendo held one of its Direct video events today, and it showed off a ton of new games.
The publisher hit fans with a rapid-fire succession of announcements and tidbits, but it also spent some extra time with Arms and Splatoon 2. But we’ve gone ahead and gathered together all of the trailers and videos from the event so you can watch them whenever you want. Enjoy!
Switch
Arms
Splatoon 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
NeoGeo Classics
Sonic Forces
Sonic Mania
Sine Mora EX
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Payday 2
Namco Museum
Disgae 5 Complete
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo 3DS
Team Kirby Clash Deluxe
Fire Emblem: Echoes
Bye-Bye Boxboy
Culdcept Revolt
RPG Maker Fes