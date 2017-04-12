The Nintendo Switch is getting a new color.

You no longer need to settle for gray, blue, or red Joy-Cons when it comes to your Nintendo Switch. The publisher revealed during a Direct video event today that it is introducing a yellow option as well. You can buy these separately for $80.

Additionally, Nintendo also revealed a dedicated battery pack for the Switch’s Joy-Cons, giving the controllers more power. Both are due out in June alongside Arms.

Alongside the launch of #ARMS, the new Neon Yellow colored Joy-Con and Joy-Con strap will be available! pic.twitter.com/oFmMznYYWi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 12, 2017