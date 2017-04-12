Let’s have some fun by eliminating a sentient race of robots!

Blizzard has updated its Overwatch team shooter with a new limited-time event called Uprising. This fresh content features new skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items to unlock, but the big draw is a cooperative multiplayer mode. In Overwatch’s Arcade mode, you can select Uprising to team up with three other players to take on waves of enemies all over the King’s Row map. GamesBeat writer Mike Minotti and I gave Uprising a go last night, and we came away with a win and a couple of loses. But overall, this is exactly the kind of new content we want from Overwatch.

Uprising comes in two flavors. The main one is the official canon version where Mercy, Reinhardt, Torbjorn, and Tracer take on an army of cybernetic omnics. Choosing one of those heroes, it’s up to you and your squad to deactivate several anti-aircraft guns before escorting a payload to a door so that you can blow through it to take out a conclave of Orissas. The second version of Uprising enables you to play this same map as any hero in the game.

This is by far the most elaborate cooperative mode that Blizzard has introduced into Overwatch. Previously, the company had a Halloween event where a team of four would take on waves of monsters in a single room. Uprising has you moving all over the map and engaging in different objectives, which makes it more dynamic and interesting.

Now, I’m going to go back and play until this game gives me that incredible D.Va Play of the Game intro!