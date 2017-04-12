PlayStation Vue is about to get 24/7 esports content.

The Electronic Sports League (ESL) announced today that its EsportsTV is coming to Sony’s TV streaming service later this month. Esports is on pace to reach $696 million in revenues this year without including spending from fantasy esports or gambling, according to industry intelligence group Newzoo. This channel could help the market grow and reach a larger audience.

EsportsTV launched in Europe last year, reaching 5 million households. But this is the first time it’ll air in the U.S. market. Vue is available on PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, mobile, and other platforms. Many watch esports events as they’re streamed live on sites like Twitch, but traditional TV channels like TBS and ESPN have aired professional gaming as well.

ESL is the largest esports company, running notable tournaments like ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters. It’s events feature many of the most popular games in the competitive world, including League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“EsportsTV is the perfect complement to the PlayStation Vue offering and represents just another step for esports as a form of mainstream entertainment,” said Steven Roberts, executive chairman at ESL, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “ESL is in a unique position to significantly expand the reach and impact of premium esports content and we are thrilled to bring EsportsTV to the U.S. market.”