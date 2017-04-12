After you finish the Cheech and Chong anthology this 4/20, you can hop into virtual reality and spend some time talking about Funyuns and Led Zeppelin with the stars of Adult Swim’s animated hit Rick and Morty.

Publisher Adult Swim Games is launching Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on April 20 for $30. That’s the same day that potheads around the world celebrate vape tricks and the Grateful Dead. Adult Swim may find some synergy in launching a VR game based on Rick and Morty‘s fusion of comedy and Twilight Zone-esque elements on a day when many people in the target demographic will have smoked themselves into a moronic stupor.

This is the latest release from developer Owlchemy Labs, which is best known for launching Job Simulator alongside the Vive. That game, which has players simulating jobs in a future without labor, is one of VR’s biggest hits so far. Now, the studio is hopping to recapture that magic with the Rick and Morty license.

“It was a privilege to work with the teams at Rick and Morty and Owlchemy,” Adult Swim Games vice president Jeff Olsen said in a statement. “We could not have asked for a more successful collaboration, or a better way to demonstrate Turner’s commitment to creating innovative fan experiences beyond the series.”

It is also a demonstration of Turner’s commitment to not harshing your mellow.

“We really believe fans are going to lose their minds at what we’ve developed,” Owlchemy Labs chief executive Alex Schwartz said. “It’s been an incredible experience to develop for one of our favorite shows and see the joy on players’ faces when they get to explore Rick’s garage in VR, physically step through portals, and interact naturally with their hands in the world they’re already so familiar with. Players are interacting with the world of Rick and Morty in a way only possible in virtual reality, and they love it!”

And they’ll probably love even more after a packing a zong with some Maui Wowie.