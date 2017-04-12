Simplification and Focus Allow for 9% Growth

Spreadshirt, the print on-demand e-commerce platform for spreading ideas on something tangible, continually delivers solid growth year over year on their journey to become a billion dollar global business and the market leader in each of their core segments – Marketplaces, Merchandising-Shops and Personalization. The 2016 strategy to re-organize into three commercial units supported the basis for growth in the U.S. and international markets. Simplification, focus and consistent growth, have resulted in a $102 million business with a steady year over growth rate of nearly 9%.

In 2016, Spreadshirt shipped to over 150 countries featuring several completely new delivery regions such as Gambia, Uganda and Suriname. Germany took the lead as the most active selling region, closely followed by the U.S. Overall, global customers placed two million orders and Spreadshirt printed over four million items – with over 70,000 partners selling their ideas through the platform in 2016.

“Our focus on mobile, the reorganization into commercial units and strategic investment into the Spreadshirt platform technology, were all top priorities for 2016. Revenue numbers confirm that our approach is working,” says Philip Rooke, CEO of Spreadshirt. “The grand plan for 2017 includes making the U.S. market a priority, focusing on our partner business, and striving to make our sellers millionaires – for sustained business relevancy and growth.”

Notable Milestones from 2016:

A 49% increase of uploaded designs and a rise in shop registrations of 39% are attributed to enhancements in the new partner area as the launch of the new command center enabled any design to be published internationally with one click

The overhauled commission structure based on volume allowed leading sellers to earn $800K

Nearly 50% of global traffic came from mobile; with impressive smartphone traffic growth at 22% year over year

EU countries with substantial year over year revenue growth: Austria +71%, Poland +52% and Czech Republic +49%

Globally, December 12th was the busiest selling day with over 30,000 items sold from 18,000 orders placed

Spreadshirt continues to set the pace for top market performance in all three segments: personalization, marketplaces, and merchandising – with unsurpassed technology and the most lucrative commission structure in the industry.

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt is an innovative print on-demand e-commerce platform for spreading ideas on something tangible. It empowers everyone to easily buy, sell, create and share ideas on over 200 different products. Sellers have three ways to make money and consumers can find these ideas through three points of sale: Marketplaces, Merchandising-Shops and Personalization.

Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is active in 18 markets, available in 12 languages and operates five global production sites. In 2016, Spreadshirt hit global revenue of approximately $102 million, printed more than 4.1 million items, had over 70,000 selling partners and shipped to over 150 countries.

