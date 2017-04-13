AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 13, 2017–

There are millions of Americans struggling with weight loss, no matter how hard they diet and exercise. “AlternaScript has figured out how to help make it easier for Americans to lose weight,” shared Kathy Ireland, supermodel and entrepreneur.

AlternaScript is a health tech startup founded in 2013 based in Austin, TX. Lucas Siegel, 26-year-old CEO and co-founder, started the company in college because he wanted to create products that made the world a better place while helping people get and stay healthy. AlternaScript has since launched four products that allow people to not just exist, but to thrive. The company is driven by purpose, donating 5% of their profits to help people recovering from off-label prescription drug abuse.

As a child, Siegel immensely struggled with weight and was thought of as chubby. Like many Americans, he had a problematic relationship with food and sugar. Siegel said, “I didn’t understand the fundamental building blocks of nutrition and successful strategies for weight management.” He tried and failed every fad diet, one after the other.

A year and a half ago, Siegel was at a gas station outside of Austin, Texas and looked around. He realized that everyone was immensely overweight. This was shocking and horrifying, yet all too familiar. He began analyzing what was on the shelves and what people were buying, then it became pretty clear what was going on. America’s food system is poisoned with highly addictive food scientifically designed with specific amounts of sugar to get people addicted to them. The result is Americans are victims of bad food choices out of convenience and misleading advertising. This was a turning point for Siegel. It was at this moment, he had to create a product that could help people get fit again, but in a natural and healthy way that was truly sustainable.

NatureThin is the latest addition to AlternaScript’s portfolio. Siegel developed NatureThin after an incredibly frustrating experience testing hundreds of weight management products and ingredients that did not work. With leading researchers, biochemists, and nutritionists, AlternaScript developed a natural way for people to get and stay thin that was supported by science and made of the earth. NatureThin is a botanical based weight management multivitamin and contains no stimulants. It is a vegetarian combination of essential vitamins and shortfall nutrients that have over ten years of research supporting its efficacy, as well as two gold standard, double blind placebo controlled clinical studies on healthy human populations. Shortfall nutrients are identified by the USDA as nutrients Americans are deficient in such as Vitamin D and potassium, both of which have been scientifically curated in NatureThin.

“We took over 200 botanicals and injected them into human fat cells to see if they would shrink. After looking at these results, we found three that did. Then we wanted to see if these three worked together to reduce fat cells even more than when alone. Our scientists tested different concentration levels of each ingredient when blended together to see which formulation would result in maximum fat cell reduction,” said Lucas Siegel, CEO, AlternaScript.

“NatureThin is going to help millions of Americans lose weight because it uses premium targeted botanicals and vitamins that have been meticulously studied as key ingredients in supporting healthy weight loss,” stated Dr. Catherine Adams Hutt, certified food scientist, and registered dietician. Results were recorded in as little as two weeks and remained constant beyond the typical twelve week weight loss plateau in both men and women. “Since starting NatureThin, I’ve lost 8 pounds and have been religiously taking my OptiMind and feel (with three kids) like I have the energy to keep up ALL DAY! The products are real and the people are awesome! The thing I love most about NatureThin is that it works. That, and the honesty behind it,” said Meghan Arnold from Charlotte, Texas.

According to Dr. Barbara Davis, molecular biologist and registered dietician, “Participants in the trial of the active ingredient in NatureThin experienced a total weight loss of nearly twelve pounds and a two inch reduction in waist circumference by the end of sixteen weeks.” Davis added, “This trial demonstrates steady, consistent weight loss – starting early, and supporting long-term success with a targeted reduction in waist circumference, and maintenance of lean body mass.”

“I just turned 68, and as I get older, it’s harder to maintain my ideal weight with a slower metabolism. I can’t seem to lose weight where I want to. Since discovering NatureThin, I’ve lost 12 pounds in the past month with easy adjustments like cutting back on sugar and going on walks,” shares Patricia Heighton, former Miss San Diego and mother of six.

All AlternaScript products undergo a rigorous testing and verification process to guarantee high quality standards and are made in the USA in cGMP certified labs with purity testing of all ingredients. To continue its commitment to holistic well-being and sustainability, AlternaScript produces NatureThin and all their offerings in a facility powered by over 200 rooftop solar panels and uses 40% less energy than conventional manufacturing plants.

About AlternaScript

AlternaScript is a premium health tech company disrupting the healthcare industry by challenging traditional business models. AlternaScript’s direct-to-consumer model leverages technology, scientific advancements, and personalized care to modernize the health industry and bring products direct to consumers. The company has built a philosophy focused on personalized care, guided by clinical studies, hard science, individual thought, and patience.

Since starting in 2013, AlternaScript has given away over $2 million in free samples to their rapidly expanding customer base. AlternaScript’s Customer Love Team is available 24/7 to provide quality support by real, thinking humans. Other AlternaScript products include America’s best selling nootropic, OptiMind™; a premium restorative non-habit forming sleep aid, RestUp; and a ground-breaking biome cleansing probiotic and prebiotic, NuCulture. All products have a 100% happiness guarantee with a no-questions asked, full refund policy.

AlternaScript donates 5% of profits to helping people in recovery from off-label prescription drug abuse and addiction through the AlternaScript Recovery Fund, a network of charities specializing in prescription drug rehabilitation.

