At the start of Prey, everything seems normal. You wake up as Morgan Yu, a half-Chinese, half-German resident of a nice apartment in a futuristic high-rise building. You make your way to your brother and the labs at TranStar, and then you go through some testing.

Then everything goes wrong. A black, ink-like creature attacks the doctor who is doing the testing, and you wake up again in your high-rise apartment. Only this time, you step out and everything is haywire. The maintenance worker who greeted you is dead. And an inky creature attacks you as well, and so you have to defend yourself with the maintenance worker’s wrench.

Prey is coming for the consoles and PC on May 5. It’s a first-person action-adventure game, and there’s going to be a lot of action, suspense, and surprises from creatures that just come out of the walls.

I was able to play the first half hour of the game, and then jump to a part in the middle, at a recent preview event that Bethesda held in San Francisco. Bethesda will release the first hour of the game as a demo on April 27, but you can check it out here.

Here’s a gameplay video of the beginning of Prey.