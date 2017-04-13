It’s time to introduce new speakers. We’ll delve into China’s accelerating expansion in the global game ecosystem with a panel moderated by Lisa Cosmas Hanson of Niko Partners at our upcoming GamesBeat Summit 2017: How games, sci-fi, and tech create real-world magic. This session focusing on one of the biggest forces shaping the modern game industry is one more reason to get excited about our must-attend event.

This panel is all about the deals that are happening today. Our experts will discuss the key drivers and various approaches for Chinese companies expanding their footprint beyond China’s domestic market. Whether through the establishment of wholly-owned subsidiaries, investments in high-potential teams, or through majority acquisitions, many Chinese companies are increasingly looking overseas for content, intellectual property, technology and growth. The circumstances of China’s capital markets, differences in valuation perceptions, and the development of gaming-related verticals such as VR, eSports and streaming have also opened up additional avenues of cross-border growth.

Our panelists include Jim Ying, senior advisor at CV Capital; James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House; and Jazy Zhang, former chief financial officer at Giant Interactive Group.

Image Credit: Niko Partners

Lisa Cosmas Hanson is the managing partner and founder of Niko Partners. Her responsibility includes client relations, research & analysis, business development, operations, and partnerships. Lisa founded Niko Partners in 2002 and has since honed her expertise on the Chinese and Southeast Asian online games industries that has benefitted Niko’s clients, companies that are global leaders in game publishing, game services, hardware, and investments. She is based in the US but travels to China regularly.

Image Credit: CV Capital

Jim Ying is an executive, advisor and investor in the games and mobile spaces. At CV Capital, he connects companies in games, mobile and tech ecosystems with investment and merger and acquisition opportunities in China.

Previously, Jim was and executive for game publishing at Tango, and vice president of publishing and partnerships at Gree International and senior vice president of Publishing at 6waves. Earlier in his career, he held positions at RealNetworks Gamehouse, Microsoft Xbox and Monitor Consulting.

Image Credit: Concept Art House

James Zhang founded and grew Concept Art House from a small business of five employees to a company of more than 100 worldwide while maintaining steady revenue growth year after year. He successfully guided the company to secure funding from North America, Europe and China. James led the company to acquisition and IPO in UK stock exchange in April, 2012, resulting in exponential positive returns for seed investors. He re-acquired company in July, 2013.

In March, 2014, Zhang successfully secured series A financing from one of China’s leading mobile game companies to form Spellgun, a publisher that takes top mobile games from North America to China market and vice versa.

James is a regular contributor to international industry events and publications, such as ImagineFX, Fantasy Magazine, Inside Social Games, ChinaJoy, Casual Connect, GamesBeat, Pocket Gamer, and the Game Developers Conference.

Image Credit: Giant

Jazy Zhang has over 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and M&A with various technology companies including mobile internet and online game companies in China. As the former chief financial officer of Giant Interactive, one of the top online game companies in China, Zhang has in-depth knowledge and experience with the online game industry in China and the Chinese capital market.

Prior to working in China, she held finance and accounting management positions at several publicly traded tech companies in Silicon Valley including Magma Design Automation, Nassda Corporation, Brocade Communications, and Tumbleweed Communications. Zhang also worked for five and a half years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Other speakers include Kim Pallister of Intel; Austin Grossman of Magic Leap; Adam Gazzaley of UCSF; Listen.com founder Rob Reid; Tim Chang of Mayfield Fund; science fiction writer Eliot Peper; tech writer Violet Blue; Thomas Geffroyd, brand director at Ubisoft; Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield, founders of Sledgehammer Games; Rod Chong, chief commercial officer of Slightly Mad Studios; Laszlo Kishonti, CEO of AImotive; Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac Games; Mike Gallagher, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association; John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science advisor for Minority Report; Gary Whitta, the screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Richard Marks of Sony PlayStation; Akshay Khanna of the Philadelphia 76ers; Greg Richardson of Team Dignitas; Megan Gaiser, CEO of Spiral Media; Guy Bendov, CEO of Side-Kick Games; Rami Ismail, cofounder of Vlambeer; Asra Rasheed, executive producer at Disney; Asi Burak, founder of Power Play; Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games; Owen Mahoney, the CEO of Nexon; Rich Hilleman of Amazon Game Studios; Chris Roberts, CEO of Roberts Space Industries; and Jamil Moledina of Google Play.

Image Credit: Roberts Space Industries

Inspiring moments lead to disrupting the worlds of gaming, tech, and entertainment. Who hasn’t been influenced by great novels like Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, which gave us virtual worlds, or Tom Cruise’s data gloves and gesture-controlled computer in Minority Report? Now those things have become real, and we want to see what’s coming next.

Our theme is about what inspires game developers, executives, and investors to be creative. Part of the event will focus on the inspiration cycle that is accelerating as the walls between science fiction, video games, and real-world technology come down. We don’t think there’s another conference that focuses on the seams between these industries.

This event will focus on inspiration and creativity. So much of what used to be science fiction is coming true, and it is inspiring even more accelerated visions of the future in games and other entertainment. We hope to inspire you by taking you to the moments that led to great ideas across multiple industries. You’ll leave refreshed and ready to change the worlds of gaming, technology, and more.

We think this conference will offer a rare chance for cross-pollination and networking between high-level people in different industries, and we believe that insights in one place can lead to inspirations in another.

This conference is for high-end gaming executives, startup CEOs, developers, investors, publishers, marketers, tech experts, entertainment industry professionals, sci-fi experts, AR and VR executives, and other professionals. I should also point out that this is where we try to create an actual GamesBeat community with our supporters, readers, and attendees. We gather the right people in the room and encourage everyone to get to know each other. Join us.

I’ve been writing about our theme for a while — the accelerating cycle of inspiration between tech, games, and science fiction. I interviewed Shane Wall, HP’s chief technology officer, about the connection between sci-fi and tech. The Westworld TV show also explored the seams between artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and video games.