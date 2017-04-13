One of the best games of last year is going to have a busy April and June.

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn are planning to roll out new maps and a new mech for Titanfall 2 before the end of June. The studio is also promising a number of updates and tweaks to the game that will also roll out over the next month and a half. These include a new level cap of 100 instead of 50 and expanded private-match settings. This should keep fans of the game engaged or even bring back lapsed players, and Respawn is also introducing new cosmetic items to maximize the revenues it generates from that audience.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect, according to Respawn:

2 more general multiplayer maps.

2 more Live Fire maps.

A new Titan.

Two more purchasable Prime Titans: Ronin and Tone.

The general multiplayer maps are Glitch and Relic. Glitch is a new map, and Relic is a returning classic from the original Titanfall. The new Live Fire maps, for the game’s intense pilots-only mode, include Traffic and Deck. We’ll likely learn more about those soon.

And here’s a look at the breakdown of the updates and tweaks — again, this is direct from Respawn:

Gen cap increase to 100.

Expanded Private Match settings including the addition of Live Fire and Coliseum to the selectable modes.

A new Faction.

Marked for Death game mode.

More Pilot executions.

Addition refinements to matchmaking like estimated wait time and more.

More purchasable camos, skins, etc. from the store.

Titanfall 2 isn’t nearly as popular as games like Overwatch or Call of Duty, but EA and Respawn are doing right by the its player base with these updates. And I know that I’m going to return to it to try out the new maps and everything else.