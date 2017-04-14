The connected car revolution is taking place in fits and starts. With a recent 2017 Subaru Impreza test, the car itself was a little on the jerky side as well — but in a good way.

There are two cameras mounted on either side of the rear view mirror. For some reason, they are “color” cameras even though the adaptive technology in the car uses sensors and can detect lane markings and other cars. (My guess is that even a robot sees obstructions better in color.) The feature is called EyeSight, and it can help in tricky traffic situations.

During my test, the cameras were constantly watching for other objects. One of the most common reasons people get into fender-benders has to do with a yield sign. You watch the car in front of you and see that there’s an all clear. That car pulls ahead, and you assume the driver will accelerate quickly to merge into traffic. So, you step on the gas as well. Big problem. Sometimes, cars pull ahead and then brake again because they see oncoming traffic.

The Impreza cameras know this, and unlike any car I’ve tested recently, will ease back quickly on the throttle, slowing the car. If you’ve ever driven a UTV like this one from Polaris, you know that “engine braking” is common in the world of motorsports but not with street cars. (Electric cars can sometimes use a mode where the car feeds power back to the battery using regenerative braking.) In the Impreza, you feel the car pull back automatically. It feels a bit like the car has a mind of its own, but it’s an excellent feature because it gives you time to react.

I noticed the feature several times, especially in rush hour traffic. Even when you’re vigilant, it can react in a split second when you look away (even if you’re looking for other cars). It’s another set of eyes, which is a sign of how connected cars will be able to scan constantly at intersections and sync with other cars. In that situation with the yield sign, the sign itself will soon issue an alert to the car. Today, when you don’t see the other car is stopping, you see a red alert. In the future, the yield sign might even prevent you from accelerating until you are clear to go.

It would also help if cars started monitoring behind us more. There are back-up cameras in most cars, and some Nissan models will brake if you are going in reverse and don’t notice an obstruction. With the Impreza, I could see adding cameras pointed behind the car that alert you when you go in reverse or when a car starts tailgating too closely. Again, in the future, cars will connect to each other. Someday, a tailgater might get a notice from your car to back off. I could also see a future scenario where the city itself would know if you tailgate too closely.

For now, I noticed the Impreza was working constantly during my week-long test. It’s one of those features you don’t really notice until it saves you from an an accident.