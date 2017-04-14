Well met, and welcome to GamesBeat’s first PC Gaming Weekly newsletter. Thank you for joining us on our expanded dive into the industry’s’ first and most diverse platform.

And we’re going to start this adventure by talking about one of the giants of PC gaming, who recently announced his retirement plans just days following the release of one of the best games of his 36-year career.

Brian Fargo said that he’s preparing for the next chapter of his life after his studio, Inxile Entertainment, ships the postapocalyptic role-playing game Wasteland 3 in 2019. He didn’t say what he’s doing next, but he’s a stakeholder in Fig, the crowdfunding company that gives backers equity in the game. He’s passionate about crowdfunding, choosing it to back Inxile’s projects since 2014’s Wasteland 2 and Torment: Tides of Numenera, which came out last month and, in my opinion, is one of the best RPGs of the past 20 years … and maybe the best game he’s helped make.

I should know. I’ve been playing Brian’s games for as long as he’s been making them.

When old farts like me think about the RPGs of the 1980s, we talk about Ultima, Wizardry, or even Might and Magic. These are the building-blocks for games like Final Fantasy and Dragon Age. But when I think about the games of my youth, it’s one of Fargo’s classics that warms my heart: The Bard’s Tale. This series was much like Wizardry and Might and Magic, but Fargo’s innovations came from the magic music of the Bard class, a city full of dungeons and traps, and some silly humor (like battles with four groups of 99 Berserkers). His Interplay studio went on to make three Bard’s Tales games, and I admit I spent more homework time than I should have exploring these worlds.

The Bard’s Tale helped foster my lifelong love of role-playing games, helping me make friends and tell stories. Thank you for the magic, Brian.

–Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

P.S.: GamesBeat’s dastardly duo Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti see if they can play nicely together in Overwatch’s Uprising event.

From the PC Gaming channel

Is Minecraft going free-to-play? GamesBeat Decides

Microsoft is continuing to make huge moves with its Minecraft brand, and that could lead to some even bigger changes in the future. On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti go over the news from the last week. Then in the second half of the show, they speculate on […]

Old Time Hockey is like EA NHL’s beer-league cousin

For the first time in 25 years, my Detroit Red Wings are not in the NHL playoffs. It’s weird, and it’s making it difficult for me to enjoy the hockey league’s official video game from Electronic Arts. This is where Old Time Hockey steps in, providing an alternative take on the frosty sporting action I […]

AMD releases 6-core Ryzen 5 desktop processors for gamers

After launching its first Ryzen 7 processors in March, Advanced Micro Devices is following up with the release today of its AMD Ryzen 5 desktop processors for mid-range gamers and creators. The new Ryzen 5 processors are based on the AMD Zen cores, which can generate 52 percent more performance per clock cycle than the […]

GamesBeat embraces our first love: PC gaming

PC gaming has never died. It will likely never die. It’s strong. It’s growing. And we at GamesBeat are going to focus more on the original gaming platform. We’re reinvirogating our PC Gaming Channel. Reporter Jeff Grubb is the speartip of our charge into the world’s most diverse platform. And we’re not going to just cover […]

Strife developer S2 Games channels Clash Royale with Brawl of Ages

The MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) world might be too crowded to break into, but maybe a studio could sneak into the emerging Clash Royale clone market. S2 Games announced today that Brawl of Ages, a new free-to-play PC game, is available via Early Access on Steam. Brawl of Ages combines elements of MOBAs and digital […]

Battlegrounds surges past 1 million copies sold on Steam in a mere 16 days

The latest entry in the Battle Royale-like genre continues to top Steam’s best-seller chart. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has zoomed past 1 million copies sold on Steam after only 16 days since launching onto Steam’s Early Access portal for unfinished games, according to developer Bluehole. The online game has 100 players joining a server on an island […]

The Franz Kafka Videogame’s inspiration comes from literature

Inspiration comes from many places, and in the case of Denis Galanin, a lone Russian game developer, it came from literature. After years of development, Galanin and Germany’s Daedalic Entertainment have published The Franz Kafka Videogame. It’s a puzzle adventure game available on Steam for $10. Galanin is a one-man studio, based in a place […]

Beyond GamesBeat

