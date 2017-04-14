Fans of ship-to-ship space combat have helped a new game get closer to reality.

Starfighter Inc. has reached its $150,000 crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter with about a day left. Starfigher Inc. is a player-vs.-player-based space combat game that developer Impeller Studios describes as “Counter-Strike meets World of Warships in space.” It’s coming for PC and will support VR.

This is actually the game’s second attempt on Kickstarter. It failed its first crowdfunding campaign in 2015, raising $226,831 of a $250,000 goal.

“This is not only my dream project but also the entire development team’s. I couldn’t be happier with the support we’ve received from gamers and industry partners for our realism-based vision of space combat ” said project director Jack Mamais in a press release sent to GamesBeat.

Space simulators have found success with crowdfunding. Star Citizen, which has been taking in crowdfunding since 2012, has raised over $146 million.

Starfighter Inc. is Impeller Studio’s first project. The team includes veterans of popular PC games like the TIE Fighter series, Mech Warrior 2, and Crysis.