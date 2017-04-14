This week, Tech.eu tracked 10 technology M&A transactions and 52 tech funding deals totaling €298 million (about $316 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) French Actility, which provides Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) for the internet of Things (IoT), has completed a $75 million Series D funding round.

2) Swedish software company Trade Extensions has been purchased by the US company Coupa Software for $45 million.

3) Facebook’s European regulator said this week that it hoped to reach a deal in the coming months with the US company to allow it to use data gleaned from the WhatsApp messaging service it acquired in 2014.

4) Meanwhile, Yahoo’s European regulator said it is preparing to give the US company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.

5) Berlin-based Unu, which builds smart electric scooters, has raised €7.5 million in a new round of funding.

6) German Digital Republic Media Group has acquired Gamesrocket, a leading distributor of video games in Germany and internationally. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

7) Dutch payments processor Adyen said this week that its revenues doubled to $727 million in 2016, and that there are currently no plans for an IPO.

8) Airbnb has shuttered its Russian subsidiary in a bid to simplify the company’s operating structure across the globe.

9) Global Fashion Group, the Rocket Internet-backed fashion e-commerce business, saw its net revenue cross the €1 billion mark in 2016 with sales up 26% from 2015.

10) French human resources solutions specialist HR Path has raised €30 million from Activa Capital, Ardian and Société Générale Capital Partenaires.

