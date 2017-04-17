Heroes of the Storm is welcoming Overwatch’s cyborg ninja.

Blizzard announced today that its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is getting new new content from Overwatch, the developer’s hit team-based shooter, on April 25. Heroes of the Storm is a free-to-play game for PC, and adding new heroes and stages like this can keep players engaged.

Genji, the ninja assassin, is joining Heroes of the Storm’s roster, while the Hanamura level from the shooter is also debuting as a stage in the MOBA. Overwatch already has over 25 million players since launching last May for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Blizzard does not release player numbers for Heroes of the Storm, but it’s unlikely that it its matching Overwatch in popularity. Adding content based on the shooter could bring some of its fans to Overwatch. Blizzard has already introduced Overwatch heroes Tracer and Zarya to Heroes of the Storm.

Genji works similarly to how he does in Overwatch, attacking enemies with shurikens or quickly dashing forward with a sword strike. He can also deflect projectiles from the other team. Genji’s Dragonblade, his ultimate move from Overwatch, is also one of his two Ultimate options in Heroes of the Storm. It has him enter a powered-up mode for eight seconds that lets him do strong melee attacks and more frequent dashes. Players can instead opt for his X-Strike heroic ability, which sends out two perpendicular slashes that eventually ignite.

The Hanamura stage brings its own Overwatch elements. Just like in the shooter, teams need to escort payloads to their objectives. Doing so will deal damage to the enemy team’s core, and destroying the core wins the game.