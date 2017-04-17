Yooka-Laylee is a throwback to the ancient era of Nintendo 64 platformers, but this doesn’t mean it can’t work in the next-generation technology of virtual reality.

Vive modder Eusth has created a mod for developer Playtonic Games’ Yooka-Laylee that enables you to play it in VR with HTC’s SteamVR-owered headset. To get Vooka-Raylee (as Eusth calls it), you just need to download the necessary files from GitHub.

Now, this mod will not put you into the first-person perspective of the lizard and bat duo from this retro-style 3D platformer. Instead, the VR version of Yooka-Laylee is similar to the Oculus Rift launch game Lucky’s Tale. Like that platformer, you look down on the action in Yooka-Laylee VR from a third-person perspective while still controlling the on-screen character with a gamepad.

But the mod is free, and all you have to do is load it your install folder for the game (follow the instructions in the ReadMe), and you can hop down into a Rare-style platformer like never before.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Yooka-Laylee doesn’t officially support VR or any of the headsets, so this is potentially not an optimal experience. But it’s interesting to see the VR community still working hard to bring support for this technology to even the newest games. And hell, maybe playing it in virtual reality will hold my interest longer than the game did when I played it in 2D on a monitor.