Research has demonstrated that engaging students in the learning process increases their attention and focus, motivates their critical thinking skills and promotes a more meaningful experience. What would it look like if public schools could be customized to reach students in a way that is best for them? The Emaginos Curriculum offers a systemic transformation to the K-12 public education system that fosters a student’s desire to learn. While a community may have Charter schools, choice/voucher/magnet schools and other alternatives, the demand for them should decrease significantly. Emaginos has announced its plans to go public in 2017 to increase capital for further development and placement of its public school model.

“We are eager to raise funds to implement our program to unleash America’s greatest natural resource – the minds of our children,” said Allan Jones, the President of Emaginos who brings a background in designing distance learning curriculums. Visit www.emaginos.com.

Currently, 45 states in the nation have adopted The Common Core State Standards for K-12 math and language arts created by the National Governors Association and Council of Chief State School Officers. Today, many colleges and employers have growing expectations of high school graduates, however the Common Core may not properly prepare them. To address this issue, Emaginos places its emphasis on learning how to learn, not just what to learn. The company provides a small-group, multi-disciplinary, project-based curriculum to encourage active learning, not passive listening. Students do research, validate information, analyze, synthesize, discuss and defend ideas and communicate their results.

Emaginos partners with local school boards and governments to transform the existing system. Taking the lessons learned at current Emaginos schools and new concepts that arose as new technologies came along, Emaginos is poised to deliver the next generation learning environment.

The comprehensive program includes the following techniques:

STEM and enriched curriculums

Dropout prevention

Digital and educational equity

Project-based learning

Student-centered education

Textbook-free classrooms

21st century job skills

Longer school days and years

Teacher empowerment, recruitment and retention

Community participation and service

Internships and job shadowing

To support all of these programs requires a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure. The Emaginos subscription service includes a complete IT and telecommunications replacement, including refreshing the equipment every three years. The equipment being phased out will be refurbished by students (trained by Emaginos) and donated to needy students’ families and selected local non-profit organizations. Families receiving the technology will be required to take training provided by the district to ensure parents and siblings also benefit.

“Emaginos’ strength is in providing personalized learning for students with different styles and needs,” said Dr. Keith Larick, Emaginos’ Chief Education Officer and a national leader in the field of integrating technology into teaching. “Over the past ten years, our first three schools have graduated over 1,200 students representing a 96% graduation rate. Emaginos provides the tools for young people to be effective in any profession,” he said.

On average, the cost of implementing the Emaginos model per student is about the same as traditional public school programming. By going public, Emaginos will raise the needed resources to market and produce its programming for new schools around the country.

