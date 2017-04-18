Code Vein mashes up two pop culture staples: ravaged worlds and hungry vampires.

According to Japanese magazine Famitsu (via Japanese gaming blog Gematsu), the developers behind the monster-slaying God Eater series is working on the new game. The article didn’t mention whether it’d come to consoles or PC, but it’s set to release in 2018. Famitsu calls it a “dungeon exploration-type, hard action [role-playing game].” Code Vein will run on Epic’s Unreal Engine 4.

Publisher Bandai Namco teased the project last week in a trailer. It’ll make a formal announcement of Code Vein on April 20. We reached out to Bandai Namco for more information, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

If the video is any indication, Code Vein might sport a stylish 2D look. Gematsu reports that the game takes place in a postapocalyptic future where superpowered vampires (known as Revenants) roam. Combat will mostly consist of melee attacks with swords, spears, and other weapons.

Big Japanese-made games are experiencing a resurgence. Just this year, we’ve seen Resident Evil 7: Biohazard from Capcom, Nioh from Team Ninja, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild from Nintendo, and much more. Hopefully, Code Vein will join that critically acclaimed list.