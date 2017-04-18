Mark Zuckerberg and friends will kick off Facebook’s annual F8 developer event this morning with a 90-minute keynote starting at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern).

You can watch it live here.

As Facebook readies a series of announcements geared toward developers and regular users alike, the presentation today is overshadowed by a number of events. Most significantly, the horrifying shooting of Robert Godwin Sr. broadcasted on Facebook Live has prompted users to once again question Facebook’s livestreaming policies. Facebook has promised to adjust its reporting policies in response to the tragic event.

Further, since the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has come around to acknowledging its possible role in facilitating the spread of hoaxes and propaganda, and it recently cracked down on 30,000 fake accounts in France ahead of the upcoming presidential election there. Meanwhile, publishers are starting to reject Facebook’s fast-loading Instant Articles service due to revenue concerns.

But Facebook is surely looking to shift the focus to its new products during the two-day conference taking place this week in San Jose, California.