Spoilers for the 25-year-old Reservoir Dogs movie: I always thought Mr. Orange deserved a better fate than being shot by a random stranger.

Reservoir Dogs: Bloody Days will help me keep him alive when it hits PC on May 18 (with an Xbox One release later this year). Based on the classic Quentin Tarantino flick, Bloody Days reimagines the events of the film (and adds other game-specific missions) as a top-down shooter with a time-traveling twist from Big Star Games. Using the characters and criminals from the movie, you’ll fight your way through vicious shootouts as you try to complete heists around Los Angeles.

Big Star Games is an independent publisher of licensed games, and it’s in Barcelona. It’s targeting hardcore console and PC players with the single-player Bloody Days, an unusual move given how most movie-themed games end up on mobile devices these days.

At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, I played an early version of Bloody Days. The Time Rewind mechanic, which moves back time whenever you switch to a different character, was surprisingly fun. It gives the game a layer of strategy and complexity you don’t normally see in top-down shooters.

You can read more about how Bloody Days works in my preview.