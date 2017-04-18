SteelSeries has teamed up with the Evil Geniuses professional esports team to create special editions of gear for gamers.

SteelSeries will create special editions of the Arctis Headband, Rival 300 gaming mouse, Apex M500 keyboard, and the QcK+ gaming mousepad. The deal is the latest to show that esports teams are creating weighty brands that resonate with gamers, and companies are moving to get the teams to promote their wares. Rival Turtle Beach, which has the lead market share in headset in the U.S., recently sponsored the Optic Gaming esports team.

The Evil Geniuses have won more tournament prize money than any other esport organization in the world, and their stamp of approval could mean a lot.

“For years, SteelSeries has collaborated with Evil Geniuses to test and improve our products to ensure they are tournament ready,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO, in a statement. “Their winning culture and pursuit of excellence in esports aligns with SteelSeries’ commitment to supporting esport professionals with products that help them rise to the challenge.”

The Rival 300 Evil Geniuses Edition is based on SteelSeries’ esports mouse, with a 30-million click rating and an esports-focused ergonomic design for competitive, long-lasting performance.

“The Rival 300 is my mouse of choice,” said Evil Geniuses player, Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg, in a statement.

The limited-edition Apex M500 Evil Geniuses keyboard is a tournament-grade backlit mechanical gaming keyboard, and it was co-designed with the team. The QcK+ Evil Geniuses Edition is the tournament-grade gaming mousepad designed and tested by professional gamers.

The Evil Geniuses Signature Line is now available here. The limited-editions of Rival 300 is $60, the Apex M500 is $100 and the QcK+ is $20.