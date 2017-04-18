Respawn has already promised to deliver a significant amount of new content for Titanfall 2 before the end of June, and that’s starting next week with a major add-on.

Titanfall 2‘s next batch of downloadable content is A Glitch in the Frontier, and it launches April 25. This DLC pack includes the new Glitch map, which is a medium-sized arena for both pilot- and Titan-based matches. Respawn is also including the new Deck map for its pilot-only Live Fire mode. To best serve Live Fire’s quick, 60-second matches, Deck is a compact space with tight corridors.

As always, this DLC is completely free. Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts instead make extra money from Titanfall 2 by selling cosmetic items to the most dedicated players. Of course, by giving away free content like new maps to every player, Respawn and EA are potentially engaging and reengaging players who may choose to spend more money on optional items, and that is one of the main motivations behind this ongoing support for a game like Titanfall 2.

In addition to the new maps, A Glitch in the Frontier will also feature a new faction to join in multiplayer, a new game mode, and a higher level cap.

Here’s a break down of all the big additions:

Glitch map general multiplayer modes.

Deck map for Live Fire.

Join the M.R.V.N. Faction in multiplayer.

Marked for Death mode, which was in the original Titanfall and has players going after a VIP on the opposing team.

A new main menu with tiles for news and more.

Max level is now 100.

New icons.

You can now choose which executions your Prime Titans perform.

Live Fire mode now works in private matches.

That’s a lot new stuff for Titanfall 2 — especially when you consider that more is going to follow in the next eight weeks. For now, however, I’m going to hop back into my Tone and fire some missiles and then maybe I’ll fire even more missiles.