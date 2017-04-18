Nintendo is sending out the last shipments of the NES Classic Edition this month, and then it is discontinuing that throwback mini-console.

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, host Jeffrey Grubb and co-host Mike Minotti try to figure out why the hell Nintendo would stop making its retro gaming machine that comes with 30 classic games for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Maybe the publisher has future plans involving either a new NES Classic or the Switch’s virtual console that preclude the existence of the miniature faux-8-bit machine. We discuss all of the possibilities in the second half of the show.

Listen to the GamesBeat Decides podcast

In addition to the NES Classic, the GB Decides crew also breaks down the news from the last week. Bayonetta is now on Steam, EA confirmed Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Microsoft is testing self-service refunds. Hear all about that and more by clicking play on the video above or on the player below. Join us, won’t you?

Disagree with something we said? Have a comment or question? Email the podcast here at: games+podcast@venturebeat.com. Or tweet at us: @GBDecides.