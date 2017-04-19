HTC is releasing tutorials and project files for studio-created Vive Tracker projects as a new resource for VR developers.

The company is hoping that this will enable more developers to make their own controllers and hardware while developing for the Vive VR headset. This is the latest bid to provide innovative and immersive gameplay in a VR context, alongside efforts such as the Oculus release of a guitar-controlled Rock Band VR experience. According to research firm SuperData, the VR sector will grow to $4.9 billion this year, and Facebook, HTC, and other industry players are continuing to pour millions of dollars into funding content creation for a growing consumer base.

Innovating accessible VR experiences is a priority for the industry, as evidenced by Facebook’s latest announcements around their VR social experience, Facebook Spaces. By opening up the code for Vive Tracker projects, HTC is hoping to grow an ecosystem of custom peripherals as more developers experiment with different types of gameplay that might otherwise be unwieldy with a traditional controller.

Previously showcased at CES, the Vive Tracker is a plug-and-play motion tracker that you can attach to any number of objects. Tutorials demonstrate how to attach the Vive Tracker to a baseball bat, spray can, camera, and other items. The accessory is designed to open up more development options and controller-free play that could possibly be more intuitive.