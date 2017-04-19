You already had a nearly limitless number of mechanical keyboards to choose from, but Logitech is preparing to give you one more to consider.

The PC hardware manufacturer announced its G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard today. It’s available now for $90. Like many of Logitech’s most recent keyboards, the G413 features its exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches. These use a different, quiterer design mechanism than the popular Cherry MX switches while maintaining accuracy. Like competing switches, the Romer-G has a short 1.5mm point of actuation that delivers the kind of responsiveness that Logitech G’s gamer audience demands.

“We spent a lot of time carefully designing and engineering this keyboard to deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set, at the right price point,” Logitech G vice president Ujesh Desai said explained in a statement. “We created this keyboard with features like USB passthrough, backlit keys, and a metal finish. With the G413 we believe we’ve achieved the perfect balance of high-performance features and attractive design.”

Part of that attractive design is giving the G413 an aluminum-magnesium alloy top case on a plastic chassis. That should give the keyboard an attractive, mature style without making it too expensive or heavy.

Finally, other features of the G413 include simple LED backlighting to ensure the keycaps remain illuminated and clearly visible even in the dark. The device will also include a fully functional USB passthrough, which enables you to get full power and data for a device by plugging it into your keyboard.

I reviewed the Logitech G810 keyboard with Romer-G switches, and it impressed me — although, in the end, I prefer other, clickier mechanical keyboards on a personal-preference-basis.