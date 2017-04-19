Ubiquiti Labs is launching its Amplifi mesh Wi-Fi routers by targeting customers who want to get more out of their wireless networks. The Amplifi HD product will go on sale in the U.S. at retailers this month including Best Buy, GameStop, and Sam’s Club.

The router delivers fast Internet bandwidth throughout the whole home while supporting multiple devices at the same time. It is one of a number of “mesh routers” that can be extended to cover most parts of a home.

“Dead zones, slow connections, security issues and routers that are difficult to configure are widely-recognized challenges of the connected home,” said Ben Moore, vice president of business development at Ubiquiti Networks, the owner of Ubiquiti Labs, in a statement. “We developed Amplifi HD to solve many of these issues with a product that was meticulously designed for the home from the industrial design and advanced antenna technology to the plug-and-play installation. Amplifi HD has been very well received and working with brick and mortar retailers will help us educate even more people about the many benefits of the product.”

AmpliFi was designed to look attractive in a modern home. The Amplifi central routing device camouflages an advanced antenna design with a glowing base LED and a smart LCD display.

AmpliFi is the first Wi-Fi router offered at GameStop stores throughout the U.S., targeting a community that needs major bandwidth: gamers.

“We are constantly looking at how we creatively explore new opportunities where having the ultimate Wi-Fi experience is a must. Multi-player console gaming is another great use case for AmpliFi because of the high-bandwidth needed for a highly visual, blip free performance,” said Moore.

The AmpliFi HD family includes the AmpliFi HD Mesh System ($350), Standalone AmpliFi HD Router ($150) and Standalone AmpliFi HD Mesh Point ($130). Customers can buy the Standalone AmpliFi HD Router first and add the AmpliFi HD Mesh Points later for increased coverage to cover all the square footage of a home.

The AmpliFi HD Mesh Points work with any third-party Wi-Fi router to create a mesh Wi-Fi system. The Mesh Points feature high-gain antennas hidden in a small footprint that can be installed into any open electrical socket.