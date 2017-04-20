Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs are releasing Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, a virtual reality game based on the Rick and Morty TV sitcom on the Cartoon Network.

The “this multi-dimensional and incredibly immersive virtual reality (VR) experience” is available today for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets on Steam and Oculus Home for $30. The title carries on the cartoon-like, absurd VR style of Owlchemy, which previously published the hit VR game Job Simulator. That game generated more than $3 million in revenue — a rarity for a VR title.

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR. Fans will experience the show in a new way– personally living life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Players will navigate and rummage through Rick’s garage and the Smith household, and step through portals to alternate worlds. Follow Rick’s directions at your own risk to solve puzzles and complete missions in room-scale virtual reality.

Image Credit: Owlchemy

In the game, you can interact with Rick and Morty in 3D. You can probe, prod, throw and smash items like the Plumbus Teleport around rooms to find hidden objects. Both Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy said they tried to push the boundaries of what was possible in VR.

“It was a privilege to work with the teams at Rick and Morty and Owlchemy,” said Jeff Olsen, vice president, Adult Swim Games, in a statement. “We could not have asked for a more successful collaboration, or a better way to demonstrate Turner’s commitment to creating innovative fan experiences beyond the series.”

Image Credit: Owlchemy

“We really believe fans are going to lose their minds at what we’ve developed,” says Owlchemy Labs CEO Alex Schwartz, in a statement. “It’s been an incredible experience to develop for one of our favorite shows and see the joy on players’ faces when they get to explore Rick’s garage in VR, physically step through portals, and interact naturally with their hands in the world they’re already so familiar with. Players are interacting with the world of Rick and Morty in a way only possible in virtual reality, and they love it!”