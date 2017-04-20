Heroes of the Storm is going to give away a bunch heroes.

Blizzard announced today that it is letting Heroes of the Storm players choose between one of four “mega bundles” of characters when the 2.0 version of the game launches on April 25. Each one contains 20 heroes. This updated version of the free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) for PC changes the game’s progression system, having players unlock loot chests with random cosmetic rewards each time they level up their account.

MOBAs are some of the most popular games in esports world, with League of Legends and Dota 2 leading the charge. Blizzard does not give out player numbers for Heroes of the Storm, but it’s clear with these changes and bonuses that it is trying to attract more fans.

Buying new heroes can be expensive in Heroes of the Storm, but your free mega bundle gives you a large selection of them for free. The bundles come in four varieties. The Assassin one includes heroes designed for offense, Support & Specialist focuses on healers and other characters that can help their teammates, Tanks & Bruisers has characters that can take take a lot of damage before dying, and Flex includes a mix off all styles. You can see which heroes are in each bundle here.

The mega bundles will help new players immediately create a large stable of owned heroes, while helping older players fill in their own rosters. This will help lure new players to the game when Heroes of the Storm 2.0 launches, while giving lapsed fans a reason to log back in.