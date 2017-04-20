In Code Vein’s shattered take on the future, street gang fights aren’t between the Sharks and the Jets — you rumble with the Lost or the Revenants.

Bandai Namco announced Code Vein today, a third-person action-role-playing game for “major home consoles” with a 2018 release date. The news broke earlier this week, revealing that this was coming from the studio behind the God Eater monster-slaying series and would be an Unreal Engine 4 game.

In a release, Bandai Namco said that Code Vein takes place in a world that’s collapsed following a disaster. A group of survivors — Revenants — hold out against the Lost, which the publisher calls “ghouls” in its press release. Turns out that the Vein, this group of Revenants, have a “thirst for blood” that fuels their powers known as Gifts. They drain their enemies with Blood Veils, which enhance the Revenants’ abilities.

The Revenants are seeking lost memories and find a way out of what the publisher deems “this new demented reality.” They use their Gifts to change forms, weaken foes, and use new weapon capabilities to destroy their foes.

Bandai Namco is going in whole-hog with the blood-vampire-ghoul themes, it appears.

“Code Vein provides a fresh anime aesthetic and blood-curdling gameplay twists to the popular 3rd-person action RPG genre,” said Eric Hartness, the vice president of marketing for the publisher’s American arm, in a canned statement. “The talented development team at Bandai Namco Studios is creating a tightly crafted experience filled with plenty of challenge that our fans crave along with a smart and engaging story that is sure to draw players deeper into the world of Code Vein.

“Let the feast begin!”