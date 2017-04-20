NetEase is cruising right along.

The company just released Crusader of Light, a massively multiplayer online (MMO) mobile game. Crusaders is now available in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the Philippines as part of its soft launch. Other territories, including North America, Europe, Russia, and Brazil will follow. It is available on iOS and Android. NetEase is one of the biggest players in the $91 billion global-gaming market: As of March, NetEase was one of the top 25 public game companies in terms of revenue according to Newzoo, ahead of giants like Google and Nintendo.

NetEase boasts that Crusaders of Light is starting with over 300 hours of gameplay. It also has dungeon raids — for up to a whopping 40 players — and 1-vs.-1, 3-vs.-3, and 5-vs.-5 PvP arena battles, as well as 25-vs.-25 battleground fights. Better find a lot of friends.

Aside from its own titles, including Speedy Ninja, Immortal Conquest, Fantasy Westward Journey, and Tome of the Sun, NetEase also partners with Blizzard and Mojang to publish games in China. Fantasy Westward Journey was one of the top Android games in China in January, according to Newzoo and TalkingData.

NetEase is also offering $50 of in-game items for players who register, including a ram mount.