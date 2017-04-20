That’ll do, Big Huge Games. That’ll do.

Nexon announced today that the studio’s DomiNations has brought in $100 million in lifetime revenue and has more than 32 million players since the mobile strategy game’s launch in April 2015. The South Korean publisher didn’t indicate how many of those folks are active players on iOS and Android, but this is still a success as more than 25 million of those people are in the West.

The publisher also crowed about two of its other, older games: Dungeon Fighter Online and Maple Story. Both have been around for over 10 years, and Nexon claims they’re still growing. The stats are impressive. Before we dive into those games, let’s refresh ourselves on DomiNations.

This strategy game comes from Big Huge Games, which counts Brian Reynolds of Civilization II fame as its chief. It debuted mid-2015 with a flurry, bagging 7.2 million downloads in its first 60 days on the market. It’s showed spurts of strong engagement over its lifetime, something that Nexon has accomplished with Dungeon Fighter and Maple Story as well.

Maple Story is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (the same category as World of Warcraft, folks) that launched in 2003 in South Korea, and it’s now in 108 countries as of February, and 177 million people have played it at some point during its 14-year existence. Dungeon Fighter, according to Nexon, doubled its global revenue from 2011 to 2016, and that’s thanks to 600 million players over its lifetime. This multiplayer beat-’em-up has a global version but also runs separate servers in South Korea, China, and Japan.

“Nexon games are well-established with millions of deeply engaged players in Asia,” said Nexon president and CEO Owen Mahoney in a canned statement. “The success of DomiNations in the U.S. and Europe is a proof point in our strategy for growing our business and engaging Western players with high-quality games backed by a steady flow of new content.”