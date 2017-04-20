Paragon is adding a dark and deadly fighter to its roster.

Epic Games revealed the newest hero for its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) today. Revenant is a cowboy-looking bounty hunter with demonic powers, which you can see in the trailer above. He’ll become playable on PlayStation 4 and PC on April 25.

MOBAs are some of the most popular games in the lucrative competitive gaming scene, with hits like League of Legends and Dota 2 at the top. Paragon had 832,000 active players as of January.

Paragon is still in open beta, but the line between that and an official release becomes blurry for a free-to-play game like this. The goal is still the same for Epic: get players and retain them. Adding new content, especially heroes, is one way to gather attention.

Also, no, this character doesn’t have any relationship with Bandai Namco’s recently announced Code Vein, which has Revenants of its own.

Updated on April 20 at 9:13 a.m. Pacific: We originally stated that Epic does not release player numbers for Paragon, but we do have some from January.