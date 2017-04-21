Building and managing cities isn’t just for PC gamers anymore.

Developer Paradox Entertainment released Cities: Skylines for Xbox One today. The city-building game came out for PC in 2015 and has sold more than 3.5 million copies. It was able to take advantage of city-building fans that were dissatisfied with SimCity (2013), which required a constant internet connection to play. The Xbox One version costs $40.

This genre is unusual for consoles, with most city-building games staying as exclusives for PC. Expanding to the Xbox One could introduce Cities: Skylines to a larger market.

The Xbox One version comes with After Dark, the game’s first expansion that adds night-life and tourism locations like casinos to their cities. The PC version has three more expansions: Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit.

In Europe, Cities:Skylines is available on disk, but it is only a digital release in all other markets.