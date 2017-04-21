Get out your VHS cassette players, because it’s almost time for some schlocky horror … wait, I’m being told that murder thrillers now come out digitally.

Friday the 13th: The Game is getting ready to launch on Steam as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $40 on May 27. This online multiplayer survival arena puts players in control of Jason or one of a handful of young campers who must evade the unstoppable serial killer. Developer IllFonic and publisher Gun Media also revealed new gameplay as part of a launch-date announcement trailer, which you can see above.

In the game, you can customize your Jason and the victims to your liking. You can choose between the looks of the killer from his various movies, and special-effect artist Tom Savini even developed a new Jason that takes place after he returns from hell. In addition to choosing what color short-shorts your victim characters wear, you can also equip them with perks. One example in the trailer shows the ability to move quicker when in hiding spots, but your character will also take a little more damage. This system may keep the game feeling fresh after the 50th time Jason impales you with a shaft.

Image Credit: Illfonic

Friday the 13th is one of the latest games to go from Kickstarter project to reality. More than 12,000 people contributed $823,704 to the creation of the game back in November 2015. Now, it is getting ready to slay online across three major gaming platforms.