Hello, and welcome to another GamesBeat weekly roundup! This time, the original StarCraft is now free, we check out Telltale’s new Guardians of the Galaxy series, and we try to figure out why Nintendo is killing the NES Classic Edition.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair and opinion

Above: Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality in action.

Image Credit: Owlchemy Labs

News

Mobile and social

Above: Hopping like a boss.

Image Credit: Capcom

Previews, reviews, and interviews

This post is part of the PC Gaming channel, presented by the Intel® Game Dev program.