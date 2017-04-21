On the very same day that Samsung officially begins U.S. sales of its new flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S8 and S8+ — Google has now revealed a global deal with the Korean tech titan that will see Google Play Music become the default music player and service on all Samsung devices globally.

The deal kicks into effect today with the aforementioned duo of Galaxy smartphones and will result in Google Play Music being pushed front and center as the main music service. This doesn’t mean that everyone will be forced to sign up for a Google Play Music streaming subscription (though that will be the ultimate aim), because Google allows users to upload their own music to stream. Normally, Google allows users to upload 50,000 of their own music files, but thanks to its new cuddly relationship with Samsung, they’ve doubled that to 100,000 tracks.

While Google has its own smart digital assistant on Google Home, Samsung also recently unveiled its own incarnation, called Bixby, which will work with Google Play Music when it becomes available to the masses. “Subscribers will be able to ask Bixby to play their favorite song or music for dancing, and it’ll start playing on Google Play Music instantly,” said Elias Roman, lead product manager at Google Play Music, in a blog post.

And then we get down to the real crux of the deal. With Spotify the clear frontrunner in music subscription realm, Google has teamed up with one of the world’s biggest Android device makers to try to gain some ground on its music-streaming rival. Instead of giving out a one-month free trial to Google Play Music’s library of tunes, Samsung customers will be given three-month trials.

So there we have it: Google is tapping Samsung’s reach to try to push its own music-streaming service to millions more users.