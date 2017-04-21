Presented by TiE Silicon Valley

TiEcon — the annual tech entrepreneurship conference created by not-for-profit TiE Silicon Valley — is approaching on May 5th & 6th. Its goal is to serve as a two-day manifestation of TiE’s mission since 1992: to foster entrepreneurship.

The event has attracted 4,600+ attendees from over 20 countries in recent years, and brings entrepreneurs, investors, C-level executives, government representatives, and other key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof.

The tangible benefits stemming from the event are significant, and many previous TiEcon attendees have left TiEcon realizing critical value for their companies.

“In 2014, when we won the TiE50 [at TiEcon], it was an event that catapulted us forward,” said Loretta Mayer, CEO of SenesTech. “When we were at TiEcon, we had a great idea. That was in 2014. We had some very promising data. [Then] in 2015 we filed for an EPA registration. In 2016, we received that registration, and at the end of 2016 our company went public and now we are marketing our technology around the world.”

Other entrepreneurs have echoed those sentiments.

“We were lucky enough to win the TiEcon Startup Challenge,” said Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. “From there we met customers, we met employees, and our business has continued to thrive since then.”

This year, the conference is focusing particular attention on trending technologies and cutting-edge areas of innovation — including drones, autonomous vehicles, machine learning and VR — while still including important tracks on areas that remain essential — such as security, digital health, fintech, and more. The guiding principle is to cover all areas that will benefit startups on their path to success.

Here’s what you can expect to see this year at TiEcon:

TiE50 Awards

Watch startups compete for the title at the coveted annual competition.

Startup Expo

Is your product something potential customers, employees and investors need to see to believe? This is an opportunity to showcase or demo your product, and the Startup Expo floor is where much of the TiEcon action happens!

Words of Wisdom Mentoring Sessions

Whether you have questions related to business models, go-to-market strategy, market segment focus, or another area of business building, all TiEcon attendees may register for this session.

Startup Bootcamp

This Bootcamp the day before TiEcon helps tech startups position themselves well to make the most out of TiEcon and have their pitch and angle refined before meeting with potential collaborators during the conference.

And as for the content sessions, we will explore areas below with keynotes as well as the following panels:

AR/VR

AR/VR 101: Where we’re at and how we’re building the future

Enablers: Core tech, platforms and creative drivers

AR/VR Investment focus and future opportunities

Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving status check: The technology curve and key factors on autonomous hardware and software

Now to 2020: The regulatory path and early innovations

Competitive landscape: Where are the biggest opportunities?

Digital Health

Imagining the future of personalized medicine

How entrepreneurs are powering the future of healthcare

Healthcare investments: Where will the funds flow in 2017?

Drones

Democratization of drones

Drone regulations: How soon can we fly?

From drone delivery to flying drone taxis: An investor perspective

Entrepreneurship

Mistakes to avoid as a first-time entrepreneur

Funding and business plan considerations: What works and what doesn’t

Good to great: Good VC + good entrepreneur = great company

Fintech/Blockchain

The future of crypto and blockchain

Upcoming trends in financial services

Security and fraud

Gaming

Business models for gaming companies

Gaming tech tools and trends

The future of gaming: An investor panel

Govtech

An insider’s view of govtech: Opportunities and challenges

Pursuing a $400B market: Accelerators and investors

Govtech is global: International perspectives

IoT

How IoT is transforming the way we work — Spotlight on Industrial IoT

Opportunities and challenges for startups in IoT

Where are VCs investing?

Machine Learning

Why AI and ML are eating the world

The future of AI: Opportunities and challenges

Venture panel

Martech

Martech at the core of the digital marketing transformation

7 use cases of AI and machine learning in marketing

Lessons learned from martech/adtech investments and ventures

Security

Unmet challenges in the enterprise security space

Mitigating hyper-growth in security attack surface with minimal financial spend

End-point security: Challenges and solutions

Social Impact

Changing the game as an individual

Changing the game as a company

Innovative business models that change the game

Software-defined infra

Software-defined infrastructure expands beyond the data center

New deployment models: containers, microservices and serverless architectures

Investor interest in SDI

Youth

Innovation: Ideas to solutions

Making the world a better place

Youth & leadership

For any entrepreneur — but particularly, those in the areas TiEcon is centering on this year — we encourage you to attend to bring your business to the next level.

