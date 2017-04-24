As a childhood Super Nintendo owner, I never thought I’d say this: Sega is one of my favorite PC gaming publishers.

The publisher released developer Platinum Games’ action classic Bayonetta on PC earlier this month, and now the company has uploaded a 22KB patch for the game that potentially teases the PC release of another Platinum favorite: Vanquish. That’s the beloved 2010 Platinum action shooter for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that combines on-foot run-and-gun play with a boosting mechanic. In the tiny update to Bayonetta, fans dug through the files and found an image of the hero of Vanquish in the Extras folder.

It seems possible that Sega and Platinum would begin to reveal the game this way because the publisher has embraced PC and weird announcements. Most recently, the company launched a retro-style version of Bayonetta for free on Steam. Fans rightly guessed that this was a precursor to the series appearing for the first time on the PC. Now, it appears that the company is hiding references for a game that fans have long requested to play on PC.

Vanquish stood out from a crowd of shooters on the PS3 and Xbox 360 by embracing some old-school design elements in conjunction with modern gameplay ideas. It had a cover system like Gears of War, but it also gave players a boost pack for lunging forward, backward, and side-to-side, and that enabled for much faster gameplay that was more reminiscent of an arcade game or bullet-hell shooter than most other releases of that time or the early Doom-style shooters of the 1990s.

It’s a game that deserves to live on in a playable form on modern machines, and while that might mean a backward-compatible version on Xbox One, I’d prefer a PC port after seeing the love that Platinum gave to Bayonetta, which runs incredibly well on even older machines at 4K on Windows.

And while a 22KB patch with an image of Vanquish is maybe a small tidbit to go on, Sega has definitely talked about its interest in reviving other Platinum games. I’ve asked the publisher for a comment, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

For now, here’s what Sega Europe’s publishing vice president John Clark said at the time of the Bayonetta release on PC.

“We are dedicated to bringing high-quality, best-practice PC conversions of our back catalog games to our fans, and Bayonetta was a great fit,” said Clark.

Well, John, the quality meter doesn’t go much higher than Vanquish.