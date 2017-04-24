Boxes may seem quaint for PC gaming these days, but retail releases can still bring in new customers. That’s why Frontier Developments is bring two of its biggest games to old-fashioned stores.

Frontier Developments announced today that two of its PC gaming hits are receiving physical releases. Sold Out Sales & Marketing Limited is partnering with the developer for the boxed releases. Most PC games sell on digital stores like Steam, but large retailers like Walmart still sell boxed PC games.

Planet Coaster came out last November. The theme park simulator lets players design their own roller coasters and manage parks. It sold over 400,000 copies in its first month. The boxed version is coming out on May 23.

Elite: Dangerous is a space simulator that came out for PC in 2014. An Xbox One version followed in 2015, and a PlayStation 4 version is coming later this year. All three are receiving boxed releases of the game, which are also coming out later this year. Frontier is branding the retail version as a Legendary Edition, which will include the Horizons content additions and give players 1000 Frontier Points (an in-game currency that you can use to buy things like outfits and ships). Elite: Dangerous has sold over 1.4 million copies as of January 2016, the last time Frontier revealed sales numbers for the game.

Frontier did not state if anything special would be in the boxes besides the games.

“We want Frontier’s great games to be enjoyed by as many players around the world as possible.” said David Walsh, chief operating officer of Frontier, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We’re therefore delighted to be working with Sold Out on our retail presence for Planet Coaster and Elite Dangerous.”