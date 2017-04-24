GameInfluencer, a startup with a platform for influencer marketing campaigns for digital games, has raised an undisclosed amount of money from European game insiders.

The Munich-based company said it raised a six-digit amount in euros from investors including Heiko Hubertz, former Bigpoint CEO and current CEO of Whow Games; Klaas Kersting, founder and CEO at Flaregames; Tung Nguyen-Khac, CEO of Spil Games; and Shum Singh, managing director at Agnitio Capital. Those investors come from some of Europe’s most recognizable game companies.

The company will use the money to further develop its tech that powers the data-driven selection of the best influencers to run campaigns at scale for mobile, online, PC and console games.

“I am delighted that some of the most renowned entrepreneurs and experts of the gaming industry are participating in our financing round and joining our advisory board. Heiko, Klaas, Tung and Shum are all great businessmen with deep knowledge of the market and will surely help us to become the leading influencer platform for the gaming sector,” said Georg Broxtermann, cofounder and managing director at GameInfluencer, in a statement.



He added, “As we are purely specialized in influencer marketing for the gaming industry, it is crucial for us to understand the challenges that game publishers are facing in today’s marketing landscape. Influencer marketing has accounted for radical changes and will continue to do so. We see ourselves as the top partner for game publishers to master these challenges and optimize their marketing output.”

Broxtermann and Michael Alberthauser started the company in June 2016. They have managed campaigns for clients including Wargaming, Miniclip, Com2us, Nexon, Nordeus, Spilgames, IGG, Nvidia, Oasis Games and Flaregames.

The GameInfluencer platform contains over 4 million influencers, with focus on their YouTube and Twitch channels. GameInfluencer offers influencer campaigns in more than 15 different languages and targets markets all over the world with a focus on Europe and the US.