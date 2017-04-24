Google has unveiled the nominees for the Google Play Awards 2017, scheduled for May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Pacific during the company’s I/O 2017 developer conference. There are 12 categories this year, including four new ones: Best VR/AR Experience, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Social Impact, and Best Accessibility Experience.

Google explains that nominees were selected “much like last year by cross-functional teams throughout Google who work hand-in-hand with the relevant categories and product areas.” There are category-specific criteria as well as the common requirements: high star rating, technical performance, and freshness (a launch or major update since April 2016).

This is Google’s way of recognizing developers of quality Android apps and games from across the world. Nominees come from a variety of countries, including Vietnam, France, Russia, Brazil, Uruguay, South Korea, China, and more.

Without further ado, here are the 12 categories and each of their five nominees:

Standout Indie: Games from indie developers that focus on artistic design, gameplay mechanics and overall polish.

Standout Startup: Apps from new developers that offer a unique experience while achieving strong organic install growth.

Best Android Wear Experience: New Wear 2.0 apps offering great design, user delight, and functionality.

Best TV Experience: Apps or games leveraging innovative features for the large-screen format while providing an immersive and intuitive experience.

Best VR Experience: Highly engaging and immersive experience with optimal use of Daydream UI.

Best AR Experience: Apps or games harnessing the creative and imaginative technology of AR.

Best App for Kids: Apps or games with family friendly design that encourage creativity, exploration, and education.

Best Multiplayer Game: Games built to connect gamers in competitive and engaging multiplayer experiences.

Best App: A true representation of beautiful design, intuitive UX, and high user appeal.

Best Game: Games with strong mechanics, stellar graphics, and strong engagement and retention tactics.

Best Accessibility Experience: Apps or games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serves people with disabilities or special needs.

Best Social Impact: Apps that creates meaningful social impact for a broad spectrum of people around the world.

Winning a category should highlight your app or game and result in more exposure. But even being nominated is a great success and will likely bring more downloads.