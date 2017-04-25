Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

Ebay Shopbot

Ebay’s Shopbot is able to learn the style and flavor of its user. Shopbot can locate items by visual search, text search, or Shopbot can bring users on a guided experience.

Elsewhere in the world of ecommerce giants, Alibaba launched a bot for its merchants earlier this month.

Available on Messenger

Oppov

Oppov wants to get more news into your reading diet that is contrary to your political opinions. Tell the bot if you’re right or left-leaning and the level of news from an opposing point of view (25 percent, 50 percent, 100 percent) you want to receive daily.

Available on Messenger

Fredboat

This is a free open-source music bot for the gamer chat app Discord. Fredboat can play music from sources like YouTube playlists in a Discord channel.

Available on Discord

Catbot

Catbot is sort of like the Monkey Pets bot from Yahoo. It’s like a virtual Tamagotchi you can feed, get affection from, and take care of — just instead of it being on a pixelated screen on an egg, it’s on Facebook Messenger.

Available on Messenger

Swelly

Swell or Swelly (referred to differently depending on the bot platform) is an A/B visual test bot that got a lot of attention onstage recently during the annual Facebook developer conference F8. It’s for people who want to ask random people or friends which shoes to wear. It has seen more than two million interactions since its launch, as Dvel founder Peter Buchroithner told VentureBeat. The bot can also be used by businesses who want to do market research.

Available on Kik, Messenger, Telegram, and iOS app