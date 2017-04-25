As AMD is rolling out its latest video cards for gamers with the Radeon 570 and 580, the company is now also aiming a new GPU directly at professionals who work in graphically intensive fields.

The company revealed its new Polaris-powered Radeon Pro Duo, which it is aiming squarely at people who need far more power than even some of the most demanding high-end games. Like the previous Pro Duo, this new model has two GPU chips inside of it that work in unison with one another. It also has a whopping 32GB of GDDR5 video memory and 72 compute units, which outputs 11.45 TFLOPS (floating point operations per second). This should help artists working on virtual reality content or people who want to run multiple 4K monitors off of the same computer. The Pro Duo will also compete with Nvidia’s lineup of Quadro workstation GPUs.

“Today’s professional workflows continue to increase in complexity, often demanding that creators switch between a wide variety of applications to progress their work, pausing efforts in one application while computing resources are focused on another,” explained AMD professional graphics general manager Ogi Brkic. “We designed the Radeon Pro Duo to eliminate those constraints, empowering professionals to multi-task without compromise, dedicating GPU resources where and how they need them. It’s a continuation of our promise for Radeon Pro: to provide greater choice in how professionals practice their craft, enabling superior multi-tasking, accelerated applications, and powerful solutions for advanced workloads like VR.”

As an example of the capability of the new Pro Duo, AMD notes that it can drive four 4K monitors all running at 60Hz at the same time. It can also drive a single 8K display at 60Hz if you run two cable from the GPU to that monitor.

But it’s not just about rendering a huge number of pixels. This video card can also multitask better because of its two discreet GPU chips. One half of the Pro Duo can be working on rendering a scene in one program while you use the other half of the power to run Photoshop. It’s that kind of work that AMD wants to enable with its $1,000 card.