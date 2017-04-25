Physical retail, particularly in the United States, is in crisis, with many big brand names announcing massive layoffs, store closings, and bankruptcies.

However, some high-end specialty retailers, such as Apple, have managed to buck that trend with stores that emphasize unique experiences in addition to the opportunity to buy stuff. The company announced today that it now has 495 stores around the world. And in a continuing effort to find ways to pull people in, the company said today it would launch a new series of events and classes that will be available at every store in some fashion.

Dubbed “Today at Apple,” the new events would include a combination of hands-on teaching sessions run by Apple employees and special presentations made by “world-class artists, photographers, and musicians.”

“At the heart of every Apple Store is the desire to educate and inspire the communities we serve,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, in a statement. “‘Today at Apple’ is one of the ways we’re evolving our experience to better serve local customers and entrepreneurs. We’re creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level. We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins.”

Of course, many Apple stores already offer various kinds of training sessions and workshops. And those have occasionally included appearances by celebrated creative names. So it was not immediately clear how different the “Today at Apple” effort would be.

Still, it demonstrates that Apple is clearly continuing to invest in its stores and evolve the role they play. In fact, the company is spending billions renovating or replacing many older stores. Since the opening of the first Apple store in 2001, they have offered an opportunity for customers to try new products, which played a critical role in the company’s comeback last decade.

And yet, the company doesn’t appear to have any new category of products on the horizon. Absent new types of gadgets to lure people in, offering new experiences would seem to be a strategic way of continuing to make sure the stores remain a destination.