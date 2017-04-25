Two of Marvel and Capcom’s most prolific villains are teaming up.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is coming out on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is the sixth entry in the fighting game crossover series, which has sold over 7 million games since starting in 1996 with X-Men vs. Street Fighter. The announcement also comes with the reveal of a story mode, which you can watch above.

Story modes have become popular in fighting games like Mortal Kombat, but this is a first for Marvel vs. Capcom. Past games had light single-player offerings, mostly focusing on standard arcade modes that had players fighting through computer-controlled opponents, a boss, and then getting a few scenes of still images and text as an “ending.”

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s story focuses on an alliance between Ultron, one of Marvel’s biggest baddies, and Sigma, the main villain of the Mega Man X series. It looks like Marvel and Capcom heroes have to team up to stop them.

The trailer also reveals that the fighter is getting a deluxe edition that includes six downloadable content characters and six premium costumes. The video reveals that Sigma is one of the DLC roster members.